French synagogue targeted by arson attempt

PARIS: A synagogue in the southern French city of La Grande-Motte was targeted on Saturday by an “obviously criminal” arson attempt, France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media, as reported by Xinhua.

A police officer was injured, and no casualties were reported from inside the synagogue, French news channel BFMTV reported.

The report said firefighters were mobilised around 8.30 am local time (0730GMT) on Saturday due to a fire breaking out in front of the synagogue.

Two vehicles parked in front of the synagogue were on fire. A gas bottle was likely placed in one of the vehicles, BFMTV reported, citing a gendarmerie source.

Darmanin said that all means have been deployed to find the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, the German news agency (dpa) reported that following the explosion, the anti-terrorism public prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation.



