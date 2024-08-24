  1. World

French synagogue targeted by arson attempt

Law enforcement officers and firefighters stand in front of a burnt building nearby a synagogue following the fire and explosion of cars in La Grande-Motte, south of France, on August 24, 2024. At least two cars, one containing a gas bottle, were set alight on the morning of August 24, 2024, in front of the synagogue in La Grande-Motte, causing an explosion that injured a local policeman, the French gendarmerie and the town's mayor said. - Pascal GUYOT / AFP

PARIS: A synagogue in the southern French city of La Grande-Motte was targeted on Saturday by an “obviously criminal” arson attempt, France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media, as reported by Xinhua.

A police officer was injured, and no casualties were reported from inside the synagogue, French news channel BFMTV reported.

The report said firefighters were mobilised around 8.30 am local time (0730GMT) on Saturday due to a fire breaking out in front of the synagogue.

Two vehicles parked in front of the synagogue were on fire. A gas bottle was likely placed in one of the vehicles, BFMTV reported, citing a gendarmerie source.

Darmanin said that all means have been deployed to find the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, the German news agency (dpa) reported that following the explosion, the anti-terrorism public prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation.

- Bernama, Xinhua, dpa