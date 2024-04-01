German teachers want more support in using AI

STUTTGART: The German Teachers’ Association (DL) believes that better conditions are needed to be able to adequately address the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom.

“It would be important for schools to be provided with anonymous, i.e. data protection-compliant access for the use of large language models and complex translation programmes, as well as image generation programmes, in order to explore the opportunities and limits of everyday AI with learners in a targeted manner,“ DL president Stefan Düll explained to German news agency (dpa).

Large language models are complex models that have developed a general understanding of language with the help of AI and can generate language. One example is ChatGPT.

Teachers also need further training on the topic.

“On the one hand, this takes place informally at the level of colleagues within a teaching staff,“ Düll said. On the other hand, member associations of the Teachers’ Association and the federal states organised further training courses.

In Germany, however, around 800,000 teachers teach full-time, part-time and by the hour. A further 125,000 work in vocational schools.

“With this number, it is clear that there is still room for improvement when it comes to further training on all topics.” - Bernama, dpa