Hulk Hogan rescues teen trapped in Florida car crash

RETIRED wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend came to the rescue of a teenage girl trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, as per Hogan's posts on social media.

Hogan shared on X that he utilized a ballpoint pen to puncture the car's airbag and successfully free the girl after witnessing the accident on Sunday night in Tampa, Florida.

His newly wed wife, yoga instructor Sky Daily, took to Facebook to commend the swift action taken by her 70-year-old husband and their friend, Jake Rask.

“By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!” Daily wrote.

The Tampa Police Department reported in an email on Tuesday that there were only minor injuries resulting from the crash.

Hogan, also known as Terry Bollea, is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and resides in the Tampa Bay area.

“Thank you, God, all is well even now,” he expressed on X. “Amen HH.”