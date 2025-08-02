US tariff rate won’t affect Malaysia’s commodities market, says Johari

JOHOR BAHRU: The United States’ decision to impose a 19 per cent reciprocal tariff on Malaysian goods will not affect the competitiveness of Malaysia’s commodities in the global market, according to Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He stated that the tariff rate remains competitive compared to other ASEAN nations, including Indonesia, which faces the same rate.

“We’re almost on par with the lowest rates in ASEAN. For example, Indonesia is the world’s top producer of oil palm, and we’re number two.

“They are also subject to the 19 per cent rate, so for us, 19 per cent is fair. It’s not a problem,” he said.

Johari made these remarks after attending the Pasir Gudang UMNO Division delegates meeting earlier today.

The US announced the new tariff rate yesterday, reducing it from the previously proposed 25 per cent.

The revised tariffs, effective August 1, 2025, will apply to imports entering the US seven days after the announcement, as stated on the White House’s website. - Bernama