ICJ genocide hearings against Israel offer hope for Palestinians: Amnesty International

ISTANBUL: Amnesty International said Thursday that ongoing proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) related to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel have the potential to safeguard Palestinian civilians, bring an “end to the man-made humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, and provide a glimmer of hope for international justice.

“As the US continues to use its veto power to block the UN Security Council from calling for a ceasefire, war crimes and crimes against humanity are rife, and the risk of genocide is real. States have a positive obligation to prevent and punish genocide and other atrocity crimes,” Anadolu Agency reported Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International said in a statement.

“The ICJ’s examination of Israel’s conduct is a vital step for the protection of Palestinian lives, to restore trust and credibility in the universal application of international law, and to pave the way for justice and reparation for victims,” she added.

The extent of devastation and ruin inflicted upon Gaza in the last three months is immense. Northern Gaza in particular has faced widespread destruction, leading to the internal displacement of at least 85 per cent of the population, Callamard noted.

She further said that many Palestinians and human rights experts perceive this as a deliberate Israeli tactic to make Gaza “unlivable.”

She added that troubling statements from specific Israeli authorities endorsing illegal deportation or forceful relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, along with the reprehensible use of dehumanising language, exacerbate the situation.

“Pending a final ruling of the International Court of Justice on whether the crimes of genocide and other crimes under international law have been committed, an urgent order to implement provisional measures would be an important means to help prevent further death, destruction and civilian suffering and provide a warning to other states that they must not contribute to grave violations and crimes against Palestinians,” she said.

The 84-page filing by South Africa accuses Israel of acts and omissions that are “genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent...to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group”.

It said Israel’s genocidal acts include the killing of Palestinians, causing serious bodily and mental harm, mass expulsion from homes and displacement, imposing measures intended to prevent Palestinian births and deprivation of access to adequate food, water, shelter, sanitation and medical assistance.

The hearing on Thursday will be followed by Israel’s arguments in its defense on Friday.–Bernama-AA