India, the UK discuss joint military training, arms production

NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom are looking to deepen their defence relationship with collaboration in military training and arms manufacturing.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps highlighted areas of potential cooperation during a meeting with British defence industry bosses in London on Wednesday.

“Aero-engines, electric propulsion, missiles, power-packs, and maritime systems were identified as some of the focus areas of joint work,“ an Indian Defence Ministry statement said.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) signed an agreement on collaboration in research and development on Tuesday.

Singh’s visit to Britain is the first by an Indian defence minister to the country in more than 20 years, a UK Ministry of Defence statement noted on Wednesday.

Shapps announced the UK’s plans to send warships to the Indian Ocean region later this year, with plans for an aircraft carrier to sail there in 2025.

The warships will operate and train with Indian forces, according to the British statement.

“There is absolutely no question that the world is becoming increasingly contested, so it’s vital that we continue to build on our strategic relationships with key partners like India,“ Shapps said.

“Together we share the same security challenges and are steadfast in our commitment to maintaining a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific,“ he added.–Bernama