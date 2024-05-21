Iran begins probe into Raisi helicopter crash

TEHRAN: Iran has begun investigating the helicopter crash that resulted in the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying team.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri has assigned a high-ranking delegation to investigate the case.

The delegation headed by Brigadier Ali Abdollahi has been dispatched to the site of the incident and the investigation has already begun.

“The results of the investigations will be announced later when the mission is completed,” IRNA reported.

Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter; all of them were martyred.