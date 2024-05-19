Israeli airstrike kills at least 20 civilians, injures dozens in Central Gaza

GAZA: At least 20 civilians were killed and several others injured Saturday night in a fierce Israeli airstrike targeting a residential complex north of Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) citing local and health sources reported that emergency medical teams and civil defense crews recovered the bodies of at least 20 bodies as of the time of reporting from beneath the rubble of the targeted homes in Nuseirat.

Additionally, a significant number of wounded individuals, including children, were rescued from the debris. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate any missing persons trapped under the collapsed buildings, it added.

The Israeli airstrike, characterised as one of the deadliest in recent weeks, has intensified the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the civilian population continue to bear the brunt of the genocidal Israeli onslaught.

The ongoing Israeli onslaught on Gaza since Oct 7 last year has resulted in 35,386 documented Palestinian fatalities so far, with an additional 79,366 individuals sustaining injuries, according to the local health authorities.

The majority of the victims are women and children.

