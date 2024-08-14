Japan PM Kishida to step down in September-media reports

TOKYO:Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will step down as ruling party leader in September, media reported on Wednesday, ending a three-year term during which he pushed for higher wages and ramped up defence spending.

Kishida, who saw his public support erode amid a series of scandals and amid political squabbling, will not seek re-election in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader, local media, including public broadcaster NHK, reported citing senior administration staff.

His decision to quit will trigger a contest to replace him as party boss, and by extension as the leader of the World’s fourth-biggest economy.

His successor will face rising living costs, escalating geopolitical tensions, and the potential return of Donald Trump as U.S. president next year.