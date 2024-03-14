Kim Jong Un test drives N. Korea’s new battle tank

MOSCOW: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has personally test driven a new type of battle tank during a training match between the country’s tank units, Sputnik quoted North Korean state-run news agency KCNA report on Thursday.

After reviewing tank crews on Wednesday, Kim “mounted a new type of main battle tank, seized the control lever and drove the tank himself”, the report said.

He expressed “great satisfaction” with the demonstration of the tank, its striking power and manoeuvrability, the KCNA reported.

The report added that the training match was aimed at inspecting tank crews’ combat capabilities and familiarising them with combat action methods on different tactical missions.

Kim expressed “great satisfaction” with the combat readiness of the crews participating in the match, saying that none of the other exercises “satisfied him more than the tankmen’s preparedness displayed at the match” and that “he would never worry about preparing for war” if all army units were as prepared. - Bernama, Sputnik