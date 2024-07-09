Kyrgyzstan removes Taliban from list of banned organisations

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan has removed the Taliban from the list of banned organisations, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said on Friday, reported Xinhua.

In a statement, the ministry said the Taliban movement has been removed from the list of banned organisations on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

This decision is aimed at strengthening regional stability and maintaining dialogue, it said.

Kyrgyzstan remains committed to supporting the efforts of the international community to ensure a stable and peaceful environment in Afghanistan and the region as a whole, the statement said.

- Bernama, Xinhua