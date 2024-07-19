Microsoft says underlying cause of outage issue at 365 apps, services fixed

ANKARA: The Microsoft on Friday said the underlying cause of the outage issue at Microsoft 365 apps and services has been fixed.

Several Microsoft 365 apps and services have been restored to full functionality, Anadolu Agency reported it said in a statement, adding:

“Residual impact is still affecting some Microsoft 365 apps and services, and Microsoft 365 engineering are continuing to conduct additional mitigation actions to provide relief.”

An update from US-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike led to a mass tech outage worldwide at devices running Windows operating system. Various businesses were hit by the incident.

“We’re continuing to observe an increase in functionality and availability for the remaining impacted scenarios and we’re monitoring this closely to ensure we’re progressing towards full recovery,“ it noted.

The event is being treated with the highest possible priority, Microsoft underlined.

Earlier on Friday, Microsoft said: “We’re aware of an issue with Windows 365 Cloud PCs caused by a recent update to CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor software.”

Noting that Mac and Linux hosts were not impacted, CrowdStrike said: “This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.” - Bernama, Anadolu Agency