Mother throws toddler from high-rise apartment

CHINA: A horrific incident in Chongqing has left a community in shock. On Monday, April 1st, a 3-year-old child was thrown from the 22nd floor of a building by their mother, according to local media reports.

The tragedy reportedly unfolded after a domestic dispute between the mother, identified by the surname He, and her mother-in-law.

Ms. He allegedly attacked her mother-in-law with a knife before the incident involving the child.

Graphic details have emerged online through circulating video footage.

Additionally, one clip shows Ms. He holding the child precariously over the balcony railing, while another child stands nearby.

In a separate video, Ms. He is seen holding the child out of a different window, with the footage abruptly cutting off.

The child tragically died after the fall, while Ms. He’s mother-in-law received medical attention for her injuries but is reportedly in stable condition.

Local authorities have confirmed Ms. He is in police custody. Neighbors and relatives have further reportedly stated that Ms. He had recently displayed unusual behavior.

The investigation into this tragic incident is currently ongoing.

