Myanmar gets 2.45 mln doses of oral cholera vaccines from WHO

YANGON: Myanmar has received 2.45 million doses of oral cholera vaccines from the World Health Organisation (WHO), reported Xinhua, quoting state-run daily The Myanma Alinn on Friday.

The vaccines, valued at US$4.05 million, arrived at Yangon International Airport in two batches on Tuesday and Thursday, the newspaper said.

Officials from Yangon Region’s Department of Public Health received the vaccines at the airport and transported them to the central cold storage facility in Yangon.

The vaccines will be administered to people in the respective age groups in the townships where cholera outbreaks have occurred, the report stated.

According to the Ministry of Health, between July 5 and Sept 5 this year, two people have died, and over 600 others have been hospitalised with severe diarrhoea in Hlaingthaya township of Yangon region.

- Bernama, Xinhua