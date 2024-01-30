New Zealand bans ‘forever chemicals’ in cosmetics

DUNEDIN (New Zealand): New Zealand is banning the use of a group of chemicals that do not break down and are thought to have negative effects on human health, reported German news agency (dpa).

The Environmental Protection Authority said on Tuesday the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) would be banned in cosmetic products from Dec 31, 2026.

New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to ban PFAS, often described as “forever chemicals”, the authority said.

PFAS are sometimes used in products such as nail polish, shaving cream, foundation, lipstick and mascara. They are added to smooth the skin, or to make cosmetic products more durable, spreadable and water resistant.

The authority’s hazardous substances reassessments manager Shaun Presow said international research suggested PFAS were only found in a small number of products.

“But we take a precautionary approach to potential risks from PFAS,“ he said.

“We know these chemicals don’t easily break down, they can build up in our bodies, and some can be toxic at high levels.”

Banning the chemicals in cosmetics was part of the country’s ongoing response, which includes phasing out all PFAS-fire-fighting foams and testing for background levels of PFAS in the environment.

The synthetic chemicals are used widely in consumer products and industrial processes around the world due to their water, grease, heat and stain-resistant properties. -Bernama-dpa