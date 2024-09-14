OIC condemns Israel’s deliberate targeting of displaced persons, workers in UNRWA schools

RAMALLAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation’s crime of targeting the displaced and workers in facilities affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the latest of which was the bombing of Al-Jaouni School in the Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that in a statement issued Saturday, the organisation considered this crime an extension of the crimes of killing, destruction, displacement, starvation and genocide committed by the occupation in the Gaza Strip, in flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law, the Geneva Convention, relevant United Nations resolutions, and orders issued by the International Court of Justice.

It renewed its call on the active international parties to assume their responsibilities and work to implement UN Security Council Resolution No. 2735, which calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation forces, and an end to the unprecedented human suffering in the Gaza Strip.

It also stressed the need to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, and to ensure that the Israeli occupation is held accountable for all crimes and violations it commits in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

- Bernama, WAFA