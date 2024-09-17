One person dies from snake bite every 4-6 minutes worldwide: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that one person dies from a snake bite every 4 to 6 minutes around the world, and more than a third of the victims are under the age of 20, mostly agricultural workers and children, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The greatest public health impact of snake bites occurs in low- and middle-income countries in tropical and subtropical environments. Mostly in Asia, Africa and Latin America, said Dr David Williams, Technical Officer (antivenoms) in the Regulation and Prequalification Department at the WHO, in a press conference held today in Geneva to mark World Snakebite Awareness Day, which falls on September 19 each year.

He explained that antivenoms, the most effective treatments currently available for snakebites, are in short supply in many of the world’s most affected regions.

Survivors of snake bites live with long-term or permanent disabilities, leading to a continuous loss of income for families if the breadwinner is the victim, the WHO expert said.

According to WHO, there are between 1.8 and 2.7 million cases of snakebite poisoning each year resulting in between 81,410 and 137,880 deaths. For every person who dies, there are three more left with a long-term or permanent disability.