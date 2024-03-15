Palestinian President assigns Mohammad Mustafa to form new government

RAMALLAH (Palestine): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appointed Mohammad Mustafa as the new prime minister on Thursday and tasked him with forming a new government.

The announcement was made in a presidential decree, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

Mustafa will succeed Mohammad Shtayyeh, who resigned in February in response to developments related to the Israeli conflict in Gaza.

According to the official Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Mustafa currently serves as the chairman of the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF), a senior economic advisor to Abbas, and a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Executive Committee. - Bernama, Anadolu