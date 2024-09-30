Police arrest duo for setting fire to girls’ school in Afghanistan

KABUL: Police have arrested two individuals on the charge of setting fire to a girls’ school in eastern Afghanistan’s Panjshir province, local media reported Monday, according to Xinhua.

Quoting provincial police spokesman Abidullah Aqab Farooqi, private media outlet Ariana News added that the suspects admitted to their crime, confessing both jointly setting fire to Bibi Amina Girls School on Sunday night.

However, the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within an hour, preventing extensive damage to the school building, the official added.

Girls from grade seven to university cannot attend classes until further notice in Afghanistan.

- Bernama, Xinhua