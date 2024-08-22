Police launch probe into threats posted on German Embassy’s website

SEOUL: Police said Thursday they have launched an investigation into threatening messages posted on the website of the German Embassy in Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Nearly 100 messages have been posted on the website since Tuesday, including threats to install explosives at the embassy or blow up key facilities, such as Seoul Station and Asan Medical Centre, according to Namdaemun Police Station.

The texts were written in German, Korean and Japanese, police said.

The messages did not indicate when the explosions would take place, but police said their content and format appeared similar to a string of threatening emails and faxes sent to local public agencies since last August.

Police patrolled the mentioned locations, including the embassy, after receiving a report on the messages Thursday afternoon but found no explosives.

Police are tracking the writer’s IP address. - Bernama, Yonhap