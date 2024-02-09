Polio vaccination campaign in Gaza continues amid Israeli war

GAZA CITY: A polio vaccination campaign for children under the age of 10 continued for the second day in the central Gaza Strip on Monday amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the enclave, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

On the first day of the campaign, teams from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and their partners successfully vaccinated approximately 87,000 children, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Efforts are ongoing to provide children with this key vaccine,” UNRWA said in a statement, emphasising the urgent need for a ceasefire to ensure the safety and well-being of the population.

The campaign focuses on central Gaza from Sept 1 to 4, followed by Khan Younis from Sept 5 to 9, and will conclude in Gaza City and the northern regions from Sept 9 to 12, according to official sources.

On August 16, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a seven-day humanitarian truce to allow for a polio vaccination campaign targeting 640,000 children. This call was supported by UNRWA.

The request followed the Palestinian Health Ministry’s announcement of the first confirmed polio case in Gaza, affecting a ten-month-old child.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 94,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

- Bernama, Anadolu