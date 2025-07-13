Man arrested for viral road rage case in George Town

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested a 37-year-old local man in connection with a road rage incident that occurred at Jalan Lebuh Pantai on Friday.

Timur Laut district deputy police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake confirmed that the suspect was apprehended along Persiaran Karpal Singh at about 10.15pm.

In a statement to theSun, Lee said police were alerted to the incident after a video began circulating widely on social media.

In the footage, a man is seen exiting his vehicle and vandalising another car.

Police said investigations revealed that the incident took place on 11 July at around 4pm at Jalan Lebuh Pantai in George Town.

A police report was lodged by the complainant, a 25-year-old man, later that evening at 7.55pm.

The man told police that he was driving along the road when his car collided with a Perodua Myvi driven by the suspect.

Following the collision, the suspect exited his vehicle and struck the rear door of the complainant’s car with a metal-rod-like object. The complainant estimated his losses at approximately RM3,000.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Police seized a vehicle and a cane believed to be linked to the incident during the arrest.

“The suspect admitted to using a cane, but we are still investigating,“ Lee said.

The suspect has been remanded for one day until 13 July to assist with the investigation.