Polish authorities issue flood warnings amid heavy rainfall

WARSAW: Polish authorities called on the public to take precautions against predicted floods on Friday and prepare for possible power cuts and water shortages as heavy rainfall continues, the German news agency (dpa) reported.

People in ground-floor homes located close to rivers should prepare for flooding, Deputy Interior Minister Wiesław Leśniakiewicz told Rmf.fm radio station, adding that people should clear their garages and park their cars in a safe place.

“There may also be situations where there is temporarily no drinking water or electricity.”

Poland’s Meteorological Institute issued a flood warning for the Lower Silesia, Opole, Silesia and Lesser Poland regions due to the heavy rainfall expected in the coming days.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Wrocław on Friday to join a crisis team meeting.

- BERNAMA-dpa