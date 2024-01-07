President Jokowi visits Prabowo in hospital

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who is also the current Defence Minister, as he receives treatment following a major surgery last week at the Central National Defence Hospital in South Jakarta on Sunday evening.

Via social media, Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, called on all citizens to pray for Prabowo’s speedy recovery.

“Let’s pray for a smooth recovery process after Pak Prabowo’s major operation, so that God willing, he is ready to carry out the task of serving the people of Indonesia,“ said Jokowi in his post.

Prabowo, who is the President-Elect for the period 2024-2029, underwent surgery to repair a leg injury he sustained while serving in the military.

“I suffered two parachuting accidents while serving in the Indonesian National Army in the 80s on my left leg,“ Prabowo wrote on social media.

Prabowo thanked the hospital’s medical team who successfully performed the medical procedure and Jokowi and the people for their moral support and prayers.

“God willing, with good health in the future, I will be more ready to serve the country and the people of Indonesia,“ he added.