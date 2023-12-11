Protests held around the world in solidarity with Palestinians

LONDON/PARIS/ISTANBUL: Across the world, demonstrators have rallied in solidarity with Palestinians on Saturday, calling call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Anadolu Agency reported that a huge crowd gathered in London’s Hyde Park, protesting Israel and those governments that have yet to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the death toll has climbed to over 11,000 people.

Carrying Palestinian flags and signs, thousands of people after gathering at Hyde Park marched towards the United States Embassy while chanting pro-Palestine slogans.

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour MP John McDonnell as well as representatives of leading NGOs and unions also attended the National March for Palestine.

In Paris, several thousand demonstrated Saturday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters began from the Place de la Republique and marched to the Place de la Nation.

Demonstrators wore Keffiyehs, the black and white scarf symbol of the Palestinian cause, and held Palestinian flags and slogans demanded an “immediate ceasefire”, “free Palestine”, “Macron complicit” and “Palestine will live and win.”

President Emmanuel Macron told the BBC Friday that Israel must stop bombing Gaza and killing civilians, considering that there is “no legitimacy” for the bombing.

It may be a turning point in French politics towards the war in Gaza that was applauded by French citizens and political figures.

“Macron finally uttered the word ‘ceasefire’ but France must speak with a stronger voice, especially in the UN Security Council in which it is a permanent member,” said Mathilde Panot, an MP for La France Insoumise (LFI).

Several rallies also took place in different cities in Morocco and Tunisia in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza who are experiencing a bloody Israeli onslaught.

In Marrakech in northern Morocco, a rally was organised by the pro-Palestine Moroccan Initiative for Support where speakers affirmed their support to the Palestinian people.

A rally in Casablanca demanded pressure on the US and other Western pro-Israel powers to stop backing the Israeli onslaught against Gaza.

Meanwhile, hundreds in Tunisia participated in a rally in Tunis to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza. The demonstration was organised by the Tunisian opposition main bloc, the National Salvation Front.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip -- including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship -- since Oct 7.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.-Bernama