Putin eyes closer Indonesia ties at meeting with president-elect

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin met Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto in Moscow for talks on expanding relations between the two countries.

Despite the West’s sanctions against Russia, trade between the two countries has doubled, Putin said. A free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union led by Russia, which is ready to be signed, gives hope for further growth, he said, reported German news agency (dpa).

According to the translation, Prabowo welcomed the fact that the state airline Aeroflot is planning direct flights to the holiday island of Bali, which is popular with Russians.

He also showed interest in co-operation with the Russian nuclear company Rosatom. “We have talked about small modules and also about large reactors,“ he said.

The former general and Indonesian defence minister Prabowo, ex-son-in-law of former dictator Suharto, was elected in February and is due to take office in October.

The designated president also met Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov to discuss military cooperation between the two countries, which already carry out joint manoeuvres and training.

Russia invited Indonesia to the next naval parade in St Petersburg in July next year. Indonesia, in turn, is expecting Russian defence companies at an arms fair in November.

President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, who is still in office, was Putin’s guest in June 2022, just a few months after the start of the Russian war against Ukraine. Russia is an important grain supplier to Indonesia. - Bernama, dpa