Russia ready to help Indonesia in ensuring new capital’s information security: Envoy

JAKARTA: Russia is ready to assist Indonesia in ensuring information security of the country’s new capital of Nusantara, Russian ambassador to Indonesia, Sergei Tolchenov, told Sputnik.

“Undoubtedly, we are ready to provide assistance on this track,“ Tolchenov said in an interview.

Russia’s assistance in ensuring information security of the country’s new capital could be beneficial given the recent massive leaks of personal data of Indonesian citizens caused by cyberattacks.

The diplomat noted the potential for cooperation between Russian governmental agencies and private companies in protecting personal data of Indonesian residents and developing the e-government of Nusantara.

The formal inauguration of Nusantara as the new Indonesian capital is taking place on Saturday, on the same day when the country’s Independence Day is celebrated.

In 2019, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the transfer of the country’s capital to the forest zone of East Kalimantan province to ease the burden on overpopulated Jakarta. - Bernama, Sputnik