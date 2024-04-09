Russian Deputy Mufti praises Malaysia’s development, highlights lessons to be learned

VLADIVOSTOK: Russian Deputy Mufti Rushan Hazrat Abbyasov described Malaysia as a very developed Muslim country, noting that there is much to learn from Malaysia.

Rushan, who serves as the first deputy chairman of the Russia Muftis Council and the Religious Board of Muslims, expressed his deep fondness and admiration for Malaysia after meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a two-day working visit here today.

During the meeting, Rushan also conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strong support for Muslims in Russia, highlighting the President’s respect for the religion and the Holy Quran.

The meeting also focused on exploring various areas of collaboration, including Islamic banking, training and capacity building, and the exchange of expertise, besides potential collaboration with institutions in Malaysia such as International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Islamic Arts Museum and Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara).

Both leaders reaffirmed their solidarity with the Palestinian cause, reflecting a shared commitment to addressing global issues affecting the Muslim community.

The meeting was part of Anwar’s two-day working visit to Russia, from Sept 4-5, which includes participation in the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (9th EEF).

Also present was Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

This visit marks Anwar’s maiden trip to Russia since assuming office in November 2022.