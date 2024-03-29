S'pore seizes 1.5 tonne illegally imported fresh produce & processed food from M'sia

SINGAPORE: Around 1.5 tonne of illegally imported fresh produce and processed food from Malaysia has been seized by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after a joint operation with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) earlier this week.

SFA and ICA in a joint statement said the operation was conducted from March 25 to 26 on vegetable delivery trucks that typically transport produce for direct distribution to retailers and customers entering Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

During the operation, ICA officers referred two trucks to SFA for further checks due to discrepancies in the transported consignment.

“SFA found approximately 1.5 tonne of undeclared and under-declared produce such as bayam, chilli padi, spring onion, brinjal, peeled garlic and cut cabbage imported by three importers in the two trucks. All the illegally imported produce were seized,” the agencies said.

In Singapore, food imported into the country must meet SFA’s requirements.

Fruits and vegetables can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables faced a maximum fine of S$10,000 (S$1=RM3.51) and or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, those who illegally import processed fruits and vegetables can be fined not exceeding S$1,000 and in the case of a subsequent conviction, to a fine not exceeding S$2,000. -Bernama