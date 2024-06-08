Sheikh Hasina to stay in India until she gets asylum in Britain: Media

NEW DELHI: Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the violence-hit nation after the collapse of her government, is likely to stay in India until Britain grants her asylum, Xinhua quoted local television news channel Republic World as saying Tuesday.

The 76-year-old Hasina resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests back home. She immediately left Dhaka in a military helicopter.

Initial reports said she was heading to London and upon landing in India would take a commercial flight to a third country.

However, on Monday evening, her helicopter landed at Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Base near New Delhi and since then she has been in India.

Reports say she is awaiting approval from the British government regarding political asylum in the country.

“Sheikh Hasina is likely to extend her stay in India as she awaits approval from the UK for asylum,“ Republic World quoting its sources said.