Shooting in New York subway station leaves one dead, five hurt

NEW YORK: One commuter was killed and five others injured in a shooting incident Monday afternoon at a subway station in the New York City borough of the Bronx, according to local police, reported Xinhua.

The shooting resulted from a dispute between two groups of teenagers riding the subway, according to reports.

A 34-year-old bystander was killed, and two teenagers are among the wounded, according to media reports.

Michael Kemper, chief of transit with the New York Police Department, described the shooting as an isolated incident.

Local police are still working to identify at least one shooter who fled the scene. - Bernama, Xinhua