Singapore receives 1.28 mln visitors in May

SINGAPORE: A total of 1.28 million visitor arrivals were recorded in Singapore in May, up 15.3 per cent year-on-year, reported Xinhua.

According to the latest statistics released by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the Chinese mainland was Singapore’s largest visitor source last month, followed by Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Australia.

Singapore received about 7 million visitors as of May. The STB estimated international visitor arrivals to reach 15 million to 16 million this year. - Bernama, Xinhua