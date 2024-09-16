SINGAPORE Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is the highest-earning political leader in the world, with an annual salary of US$1.69 million (RM7.89 million).

A report by Forbes states that Wong’s salary places him far ahead of other world leaders governing sovereign nations.

Switzerland’s President Viola Amherd comes in second with an annual income of US$570,000, while Australia’s Anthony Albanese ranks third with a salary of US$413,351.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden earns US$400,000, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon earns US$311,971, and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paid US$301,475.

In German-speaking countries Austria and Germany, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earns US$317,077, which is slightly higher than German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

For non-sovereign leaders, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earns almost US$700,000, reflecting the island’s history of “high pay for colonial governors,” as quoted.

When adjusting salaries relative to a nation’s economic power, Kenyan President William Ruto ranks as the top earner at 1,993% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, reportedly equivalent to US$126,000.

However, his pay does not reflect Kenya’s GDP per capita of just US$6,300 annually.

The lowest-paid world leaders include Sri Lanka’s president, who is paid an annual income of just US$3,900 in 2023 due to the country’s depreciating currency over the past years.