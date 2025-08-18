UiTM student wins ring design award at PSG 2025 jewellery competition

GEORGE TOWN: A Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student has made the nation proud by winning the ring design category at the Jewellery Design Awards during the Penang Signature Gold, Gems and Jewellery (PSG 2025) exhibition.

Nurul Anis Syahirah Mohd Nasri, a 23-year-old Bachelor of Jewellery Design Technology student, outperformed global competitors to become Malaysia’s only winner in the student category.

UiTM revealed that nine other students also reached the finals across various categories, showcasing Malaysia’s growing talent in jewellery design.

“This prestigious competition featured four main categories with participants from around the world, including the National Craft Institute (IKN) and Raffles College.”

“The necklace, bracelet, and earring categories were won by students from China, making Nurul Anis Syahirah, Malaysia’s sole winner on the international stage in the student category,” the university stated.

UiTM highlighted that the victory reinforces its reputation as a leader in creative education in Malaysia.

The win also underscores the institution’s dedication to nurturing globally competitive jewellery designers through innovation and technical mastery.

“This success paves the way for broader career prospects for graduates in this field,” it added.

Associate Professor Dr Azhar Abd Jamil, Dean of UiTM’s Faculty of Art and Design, presented the award at the event organised by Elite Expo Sdn Bhd.

The competition was held in collaboration with the Penang Goldsmith and Jewellers Association (PGJA) and UiTM’s Department of Jewellery Design Technology.

PSG 2025, Southeast Asia’s largest gold trade exhibition, took place from Aug 15 to 17 at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Bayan Lepas.

The event attracted over 5,000 trade visitors and professional delegates from around the world.

More than 120 exhibitors from eight countries, including the UK, Türkiye, and China, participated in the exhibition. - Bernama