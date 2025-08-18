MCMC and MMU boost AI education with RM37m AI Transformation Centre

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Multimedia University (MMU) have joined forces to enhance AI education and research through the newly established AI Transformation Centre (AIX).

This initiative aims to position Malaysia as a regional leader in AI talent and innovation.

The partnership was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchange during the launch of MMU’s Faculty of Artificial Intelligence and Engineering (FAIE).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the signing between MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and MMU president Prof Datuk Dr Mazliham Mohd Su’ud.

Anwar also officiated FAIE, which is designed to produce graduates skilled in AI fundamentals and practical applications.

Mazliham stated that MMU is updating its programmes to align with the demands of an AI-driven economy.

“We are offering specialised degrees such as the Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Applied Artificial Intelligence and the Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Intelligent Robotics, along with Master’s and PhD programmes focusing on research,” he said.

The AIX centre is supported by a joint RM37 million investment from MCMC and MMU.

Featuring 13 advanced laboratories, AIX will function as a hub for innovation, industry collaboration, and SME development.

The event concluded with a “Temu Anwar” session, where the prime minister interacted with MMU students on Malaysia’s digital future. - Bernama