Singaporean life expectancy stands at 83 years in 2023

SINGAPORE: The life expectancy at birth for Singapore residents was 83 years last year, up 0.6 years from 2013, according to data released by the Department of Statistics Thursday, reported Xinhua.

The male and female life expectancies at birth were 80.7 years and 85.2 years, respectively, in 2023 in the city-state.

The life expectancy for Singaporeans, aged 65, increased from 20.4 years in 2013 to 20.7 years in 2023, data showed.

Meanwhile, the department noted that the life expectancy for 2020 to 2023 was affected by higher mortality rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.