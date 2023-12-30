South Africa file case at ICJ, accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

WASHINGTON: South Africa filed a case Friday to the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide in its occupation of Gaza.

According to Friday’s filing, the South African government described Israel’s acts as “genocidal in nature” and are committed with the intent to “destroy Palestinians in Gaza as as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

The filing also said Israel’s actions are in violation of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, reported United Press International (UPI).

“Israel, since [Oct 7] in particular, has failed to prevent genocide and has failed to prosecute the direct and public incitement to genocide,“ the statement read.

In its filing, South Africa asked the court to indicate provisional measures to “protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention,“ and to “ensure Israel’s compliance with it’s obligations under the Genocide Convention.”

Gaza health officials on Friday said 187 more Palestinians were killed and 312 were injured in the past 24 hours, bringing total number of casualties to 21,507 dead and 55,915 injured since the Israeli incursion into Gaza began on Oct 7. - Bernama, UPI