Southern Thailand floods worsen, affecting nearly 20,000 households

BANGKOK: Torrential downpours have unleashed widespread flooding across southern Thailand, displacing nearly 20,000 households as rising waters swamp homes and cut off villages in five provinces - Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani, Songkhla and Satun.

Floodwaters have ravaged hundreds of villages, cutting off entire communities, submerging roads and railways, and leaving thousands of residents stranded in their homes. Schools across the affected areas stand shut, adding to the chaos and disruption.

Rescue boats navigate submerged streets, while residents scramble to higher ground amid fears of further deluge.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported a total of 19,624 households in 384 villages in 24 districts in the five provinces were affected by the flood as of 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

“Narathiwat province was the worst hit by the flood, a total of 16,680 households in 299 villages in 11 districts in Narathiwat were affected by the flood,” it said in a statement.

DDPM said Satun was the worst hit, with 1,222 households in Khuan Don districts struggling against rising waters.

“A total of 1,108 households in Pattani are experiencing floods, Yala (424 households) and Songkhla (190 households),” it said.

Meanwhile, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency reported floodwater covered 14,244.32 hectares including 2,510 hectares of rice farming land in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, as of Dec 25.

Thai PBS reported record-breaking downpours exceeding 600mm in some areas marking the heaviest rainfall in a decade in Narathiwat triggering floods across the province, displacing residents and inundating homes and roads.

Rueso district, bearing the brunt of the deluge with a staggering 651mm rainfall, grapples with widespread devastation as floodwaters surge through streets and residents stranded.

Prime Minister Srettha Thaivisin traveled to flood-stricken Narathiwat on Tuesday to offer support and oversee relief efforts.

The Meteorological Department warns of heavy downpours expected to lash parts of the south on Tuesday and Wednesday. -Bernama