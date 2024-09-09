Southern Thailand NGOs want new gov’t to focus on peace issue

PATTANI: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Southern Thailand are requesting the new government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to pay serious attention to the peace issue in the region.

Civil Society Council of Southernmost Thailand chairman Lamai Manakarn said the security situation in the region is worrying and it has affected the local community.

“The negotiation process, which started a long time ago, has yet to yield results.

“I would like to request the new government under the leadership of Paetongtarn to pay attention to the issue in her government policy statement,“ she told reporters after the Deep South Watch meeting at the Prince of Songkla University, Pattani branch, on Monday.

Paetongtarn, 38, was elected as Thailand’s prime minister in August. She is the youngest prime minister in Thailand’s history, and is expected to deliver her government policy statement on Thursday to mark the official start of her administration.

Lamai, who congratulated Paetongtarn on her appointment, hoped that the Thai government under her leadership would present a government policy that includes guidelines to resolve problems in the southern region.

“We hope that the government realise the importance of this issue for the sake of the people in Southern Thailand who yearn for peace and stability in the local economy.”

She said the council, which represents more than 40 NGOs, will submit an open letter to Paetongtarn, requesting the government to pay special attention to the people in the southern region.

In February’s report, progress in the peace dialogue, particularly the development of the Joint Comprehensive Plan for Peace (JCPP), has brought hope to resolving the conflict that has dragged on since 2004.

Statistics from the independent monitoring group, Deep South Watch, show the conflict has claimed more than 7,000 lives.