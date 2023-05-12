Thai police bust drug smuggling operation, seize 2 tonnes of crystal meth

BANGKOK: Thai police successfully confiscated 2 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine from a large tugboat in Chachoengsao in a significant operation conducted on Monday.

The illicit drugs, believed to be en route to the Philippines and Australia, were uncovered through a joint effort by marine and narcotic police.

Thirteen individuals, entirely of Thai nationality, were apprehended at a pier in Bang Pakong district in Chachoengsao.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Phrutthipong Nutchanart, the Commander of the Marine Police Division, said the massive haul of 2,000 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine was meticulously concealed within 90 cardboard boxes.

He said preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the arrested suspects had intended to transfer the contraband to awaiting vessels in international waters.

“The investigation into the gang’s operations are underway,” he said.–Bernama