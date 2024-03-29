Thai woman arrested for smuggling chicken carcasses from Malaysia

BANGKOK: A 46-year-old Thai woman was arrested yesterday in Songkhla, southern Thailand, for allegedly smuggling chicken carcasses worth approximately RM77,971.80 from Malaysia.

In the Hat Yai District, the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) under the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led by Pol Lt Col Anand Buakaew, received a tip and conducted a surprise operation on a hut being used as a frozen warehouse for storing animal carcasses, mainly poultry that was smuggled from Malaysia.

“During the operation, the team arrested the woman who is also the caretaker and found 5,664 kilogrammes of frozen chicken feet and 565 kilogrammes of deboned chicken feet, making it a total 6,229 kilogrammes, valued at approximately 600,000 baht,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said initial investigation found the suspect was unable to provide any documentation showing the source of the animal remains, as well as permits for bringing animal carcasses into the Kingdom and moving them within a designated area.

All confiscated items were handed over to the investigating officer at Hat Yai Police Station for further legal action, he added. -Bernama