Thailand’s youngest PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra and new cabinet sworn in, focus on economic revitalisation and key reforms

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her 35 cabinet ministers were sworn in on Friday.

Paetongtarn led the ministers in taking their oath of allegiance before King Maha Vajiralongkorn in a traditional ceremony at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall.

Deputy Interior Ministers Sabeeda Thaised and Songsak Thongsri, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, were also present at the ceremony on Friday.

Paetongtarn, the kingdom’s youngest prime minister, is expected to hold a special cabinet meeting following an official group photo of the new Thai cabinet at Government House on Saturday.

The key policies of Paetongtarn’s cabinet will focus on addressing economic challenges, including the introduction of a digital wallet scheme, improving the public’s quality of life, regulating agricultural product prices, and combating narcotics.

The Pheu Thai Party, which leads the coalition, will oversee several major portfolios, including defence, transport, finance, digital economy, tourism, commerce, culture, public health, and foreign ministry.

Meanwhile, the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest party in the coalition, will manage the ministries of interior, labour, education, and higher education, science, research, and innovation.

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party will oversee the energy and industry ministries, while the newly-joined coalition partner, the Democrat Party, will handle the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Additionally, Chart Thai Pattana Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa has been appointed as Minister of Social Development and Human Security, while Prachachat Party leader, Pol Col Thawee Sodsong, is the Minister of Justice.