Train collision kills 4 in Indonesia's Bandung

BANDUNG (West Java): The Bandung Regional Search and Rescue Office (Basarnas) has deployed its team to evacuate victims of a train collision in Bandung, West Java, on Friday, reported Antara.

Bandung Basarnas head Hery Marantika said the rescue team is evacuating victims of the train collision between the long-distance train, Turangga Train, and the local commuter line train, Bandung Raya Train.

The trains collided on the railway near Cicalengka Station in Cicalengka sub-district, Bandung, at 6.03 am local time.

Hery said the evacuation is conducted by several parties, including the state-run railway company, PT KAI.

He said Basarnas had deployed two teams, one tasked with conducting evacuation while the other in charge of collecting data of victims at the Cicalengka Regional Public Hospital.

KAI's vice-president of Public Relations, Joni Martinus, said around 287 passengers were aboard the Turangga Train and 191 people on the Bandung Raya Train.

Meanwhile, Sputnik reported two trains collided in the province of West Java in Indonesia on Friday morning, leaving at least four people killed and over 20 others injured.

Earlier in the day, the acting governor of West Java, Beyxi Machmudin, said that at least one person had died and 28 others had been injured in the incident, adding that data on the casualties were being updated. The death toll has so far risen to four people, media reported, citing local authorities.

Railway company spokesman Dwinanto Budiadji said those killed included the train driver, his assistant, a security officer and a conductor, Indonesian news portal Liputan6 reported.

“We express our condolences over the death of four train workers,“ Dwinanto was quoted as saying by Liputan6.

No deaths were registered among the passengers, although some of them were injured, he added. -Bernama