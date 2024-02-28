Trump, Biden leading in Michigan GOP, democratic primaries – Reports

WASHINGTON, February 28 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to win presidential primaries in the state of Michigan, projects of US broadcasters CNN and Fox News showed on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

Fox News reported that Trump is winning with 65.6 per cent with 15 per cent of the votes counted, while his only rival, former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, secured 30.2 per cent of the votes. CNN reported, citing preliminary results with 10 per cent of the votes tallied, that 64.5 per cent of Republicans voted for Trump and only 31.3 per cent voted for Haley. Both broadcasters project that Trump will win the GOP Michigan primary.

At the same time, Biden is leading in the primary with over 78.5 per cent with 10 per cent of the votes counted, while US Congressman Dean Phillips received less than three per cent of the votes, CNN reported. Fox News, citing preliminary results with 14 per cent of the votes counted, reported that Biden is winning with 79 per cent, while Phillips could not secure more than three per cent of the votes. Both broadcasters project that Biden will win Michigan’s Democratic primary. - Bernama, Sputnik