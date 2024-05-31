Trump convicted on all 34 charges in New York hush money trial

HOUSTON: Donald Trump was found guilty Thursday of all 34 charges related to his hush money trial by a New York jury, making him the first former United States (US) president to be convicted of felony criminal charges, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The 12-member jury reached their verdict after two full days of deliberations, finding Trump guilty of covering up a US$130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her story from being published during the 2016 presidential election and itemising it as a business expense.

Trump expressed his disdain with the verdict immediately after leaving the courtroom.

“My civil rights have been totally violated with this highly political, unconstitutional, and election interfering witch hunt. our failing nation is being laughed at all over the world!” he posted on his Truth Social platform.

Now that he has been found guilty, Trump must now convince Americans that he deserves a second term in the White House.

The 2024 presidential election will be held on Nov 5.

Trump’s sentencing is set for July 11.