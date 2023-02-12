UAE President and Agong witness major step forward in development of 10GW clean energy projects in Malaysia

ABU DHABI: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Friday witnessed the signing of implementation roadmap between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) to advance development of 10GW of clean energy projects in Malaysia.

The implementation roadmap, which includes plans to develop ground-mounted, rooftop and floating solar power plants, onshore wind farms and battery energy storage systems, followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding in October.

The agreement, signed by Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi and Chief Executive Officer of MIDA, Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, paved way for five additional agreements to develop new solar and wind energy projects in Malaysia, Emirates News Agecny (WAM) reported.

Together, these five deals will unlock up to 8GW of clean energy across Malaysia.

The deals are Joint Development Agreement for 2GW of solar plants with Citaglobal Berhad Tiza Global in Malaysia, Collaboration Agreement with Tadau Energy and PSK to develop 2GW of wind power in Malaysia and Strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Cypark Resources Berhad for up to 1GW of renewable energy projects in Malaysia.

The other two deals reached were on the Heads of Agreement with Malakoff to develop solar photovoltaic power projects with a targeted aggregate capacity of up to 1GW and Memorandum of Understanding with Citaglobal Berhad and TNB Renewables to develop 2GW of renewable energy projects.

These agreements, signed at the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), currently ongoing in Dubai, demonstrate Masdar’s ongoing commitment to Malaysia and to supporting the country’s ambitious target of 70 percent renewable energy installed capacity and net-zero emissions by 2050, according to WAM.–Bernama-WAM