Ukraine, Russia swap more than 100 prisoners of war in major exchange

Ukrainian servicemen embrace fellow soldiers after being released from Russian captivity at an undisclosed location near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, on September 13, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

MOSCOW: Russia and Ukraine on Saturday held a major exchange of prisoners, with both sides swapping more than 100 captured soldiers, reported German news agency (dpa).

The Russian Defence Ministry said 103 of its military personnel were in Belarus to receive “necessary psychological and medical assistance” before returning home.

Moscow thanked the United Arab Emirates for mediating in the case.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram that 82 soldiers and 21 officers were released by Russia, including members of the country’s army, border guards and police officers.

According to Zelensky, many of the Russian prisoners had been captured during Ukraine’s surprise cross-border offensive in Kursk.

The latest exchange came one day after Zelensky announced a further swap involving 49 Ukrainians.

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners of war on more than 50 occasions.

