UN staffers killed by Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza strip rise to 158

ISTANBUL: The United Nations (UN) agency for Palestinian refugees, or UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has confirmed a total death toll of its employees in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes at 158 people killed, Anadolu Agency reported.

“As of Feb 15, the total number of UNRWA colleagues killed since the beginning of hostilities is now 158, an increase of two since UNRWA’s last update,” the agency said in a report on Friday.

“Nearly 1.5 million people are in Rafah, more than six times the population in comparison with before Oct 7.”

It said that increased airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah have heightened fears that they will further hamper overstretched humanitarian operations.

The agency also pointed out that “the number of trucks entering Gaza remains well below the target of 500 per day, with significant difficulties in bringing supplies in through both Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) and Rafah.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October. Israeli attacks since then have killed at least 28,775 people, injured 68,552 others and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.-Bernama