Western Australia state reintroduces mask mandate at hospitals after Covid-19 spike

ANKARA: The state of Western Australia announced plans to reintroduce a face-mask mandate at hospitals in the capital Perth following recent spike of COVID-19 cases, Anadolu agency cited local media.

Patients and hospitals staff will start wearing face masks as of Monday, local daily WA Today reported on Friday.

State Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson said new cases in Western Australia have been on the rise since early September.

“It’s an expected part of the ongoing evolution of COVID-19 in the community as people’s immunity wanes over time,“ the daily quoted Robertson as saying.

He also advised private hospitals and aged care facilities to strengthen mask-wearing requirements for staff and visitors.

During the last week, 531 cases were reported in the state, with 57 admissions to hospitals and four reported deaths, according to report. - Bernama, Anadolu