World indebted to South Africa for taking stand against genocide of Palestinians in Gaza: Palestine

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Friday that the international system is “indebted to South Africa” for bringing Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against the Palestinian people.

It made the statement as two days of public hearing at the ICJ concluded, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“South Africa’s case highlighted the compelling evidence that Israel is deliberately violating its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide,“ the ministry said, according to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA

It said South Africa took “a brave step based on noble principles” to assume its responsibility and commitment as a state party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

“The Palestinian people will remain indebted to the South African government and its brave people for standing in the face of injustice inflicted upon the Palestinian people,“ it said.

South Africa, which filed the case in December, accused Israeli authorities of perpetrating genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. It requested provisional measures from the court to protect Palestinians, including by calling upon Israel to immediately halt military attacks.

South Africa laid out a list of alleged genocidal acts by Israel on the first day of the hearing Thursday, while Israel defended itself Friday.

Israel has killed more than 23,700 Palestinians in Gaza since the Oct 7. The military campaign has also caused mass displacement, destruction and hunger.-Bernama